UrduPoint.com

PDM To Stage 'protest In Front Of SC' On Monday: Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) President Maulana Fazlur Rehman

Sumaira FH Published May 12, 2023 | 11:14 PM

PDM to stage 'protest in front of SC' on Monday: Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) President Maulana Fazlur Rehman

Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) President Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Friday announced that the PDM would stage a "protest demonstration in front of the Supreme Court" on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2023 ) :Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) President Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Friday announced that the PDM would stage a "protest demonstration in front of the Supreme Court" on Monday.

Addressing a press conference after chairing a PDM meeting, he said the Movement was a political force, and as its head, he was conveying the decisions made in the meeting attended by the representatives of all coalition parties, to all those concerned.

He alleged that the Supreme Court was considered to be the "mother of the Constitution, but it has been giving verdicts contradictory to the Constitution".

Maulana Fazl said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan was arrested in a Rs 60 billion corruption case; however, orders were issued for his immediate release.

"The apex court not only defended Imran Khan but also shielded his corruption as it ordered that he should not be arrested in any case," he added.

Referring to the violent protests that occurred across the country following Imran Khan's arrest, Maulana Fazl stated the PTI workers attacked monuments dedicated to those who had made supreme sacrifices for the nation.

They launched attacks on the General Headquarters and set the Corps Commander's House on fire, he added.

Ironically, Imran Khan who had undermined the law and the Constitution, was being given a VIP protocol, he added. "Whether such protocol was given to the thrice elected prime minister Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz, or Faryal Talpur?" he questioned.

Maulana said everyone had the right to disagree with the institutions, and each institution had its limits and domains.

He stated that the apex court's 4 to 3 verdict was acceptable to all and not that of 3 to 2. He alleged that the judiciary had adopted a "biased approach and partisan attitude" and they would stage a protest in front of the apex court on Monday.

He assured that the protest would be peaceful, like the previous ones held in the Federal Capital under his leadership. He urged the people to participate in the protest demonstration.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Imran Khan Corruption Fire Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Protest Supreme Court Maryam Nawaz Sharif All Billion Court

Recent Stories

PTA starts restoring internet in Pakistan

PTA starts restoring internet in Pakistan

10 minutes ago
 17,868 active licenses in Ras Al Khaimah by end of ..

17,868 active licenses in Ras Al Khaimah by end of Q1-23

30 minutes ago
 Hareem Shah asks Maryam Nawaz to restore internet ..

Hareem Shah asks Maryam Nawaz to restore internet in the country

50 minutes ago
 The Islamabad High Court (IHC) stays proceedings o ..

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) stays proceedings of Toshakhana case

43 seconds ago
 Gun fires opened on capital police in two sectors

Gun fires opened on capital police in two sectors

44 seconds ago
 Two French Citizens Detained in Iran Set Free - Fo ..

Two French Citizens Detained in Iran Set Free - Foreign Ministry

23 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.