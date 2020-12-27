UrduPoint.com
PDM Trying To Blackmail PM Through Public Meetings: Shibli

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sun 27th December 2020 | 10:50 PM

PDM trying to blackmail PM through public meetings: Shibli

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Senator Shibli Faraz on Sunday said that Maryam Nawaz and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, were trying to blackmail Prime Minister of Pakistan through arranging public meetings.

"Opposition parties would fail in their designs like flop public meetings being organized by Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) at different places, " he stated in an interview with a private television channel.

The ruling party had invited the Opposition benches to come forward for talks at the forum of Parliament so that public issues could be settled in a proper manner, he added. Expressing dismay over negative attitude of Opposition, he said the PDM parties are not interested in talks with Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), government on public matters.

He further stated that Opposition party leaders wanted to discuss national reconciliation ordinance and relief from the corruption cases being investigated by NAB.

The incumbent government was in favor of holding talks with PDM but discussion on matters of personal interest like NRO, would not be made, Senator Shibli Faraz stated.

"We didn't have personal enmity with any party, " information minister stated. In reply to a question, he said if any football team lose match in Argentine, the PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz blames head of the ruling party for such defeat.

Maryam Nawaz, he said had no credibility in the political ground. Ex PM's daughter had habit of speaking lie at public forums and nothing else, he stated. The PDM parties, he said would fail in their agenda being hatched against the government through public meetings.

