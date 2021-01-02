UrduPoint.com
PDM Trying To Escape Corruption Cases Through Pressure Tactics: Farrukh Habib

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 02nd January 2021 | 12:36 AM

Parliamentary Secretary for Railways Farrukh Habib Friday said the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was trying to escape corruption cases through pressure tactics

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2021 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Railways Farrukh Habib Friday said the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was trying to escape corruption cases through pressure tactics.

The ruling party would never compromise over across the board accountability of money launderers and corrupts, he stated while talking to a private television channel.

The PDM was trying to weaken the democratic system in the country, he lamented. Commenting on en masse resignations of Opposition, he said all the parties representing PDM were playing gimmicks over resignation issue.

The incumbent government, he said, would never blackmailed through conferences or public meetings of Opposition. In reply to a question about future planning of PDM to siege national institutions, he said it was a regrettable idea for attacking public offices like national accountability bureau and election commission.

He made it clear that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government would not give national reconciliation ordinance (NRO) to anyone.

