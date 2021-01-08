UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PDM Trying To Fulfill Enemy's Agenda By Spreading Anarchy: CM

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 08th January 2021 | 07:00 PM

PDM trying to fulfill enemy's agenda by spreading anarchy: CM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said the opposition alliance, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), was trying to fulfill the enemy's agenda by spreading anarchy in the country.

In a statement issued here on Friday, he said the opposition parties were following their individual agenda to save their political future. On the other hand, the CM asserted that the foundation of a transparent Pakistan had been laid under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The PTI-led government was the most transparent as not a single scandal had surfaced in two-and-a-half years, he emphasised. Those who were engaged in the politics of allegations had no future and it was tragic that the opposition was trying to divide the nation for some political gains, the CM added.

Usman Buzdar stressed that the propagandists should realise the fact that people could not be deceived through hollow claims as people had fully recognized the double standards of the opposition.

The chief minister stressed that the country was passing through a critical phase as the enemy was conspiring to destabilise it. On the other hand, the opposition was showing a non-serious attitude, he said.

Every Pakistani was duty-bound to prefer national interest as personal interest had no worth before the interest of the state. The opposition should also give preference to the national interest as the country needed unity, he added.

Pakistan is our only identity and we should not indulge in anything that could bring a bad name to the country, the CM added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Chief Minister Scandal Punjab Alliance Government Unity Foods Limited Opposition Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

UAE announces 2,950 new COVID-19 cases, 2,218 reco ..

17 minutes ago

Gas decision leaves hundreds of units closed: : Mi ..

1 hour ago

HBL PSL 2021 schedule announced

1 hour ago

Schedule for PSL's 6th edition for 2021 announced

1 hour ago

Protests to express solidarity with the people of ..

1 hour ago

UAE announces re-opening of sea and air ports with ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.