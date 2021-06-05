PDM turned into two-party alliance, lost credibility before people: Defense Minister

Defense Minister, Pervaiz Khattak Saturday said that opposition has lost its credibility before people and Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) has turned into a two-party alliance

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2021 ) :Defense Minister, Pervaiz Khattak Saturday said that opposition has lost its credibility before people and Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) has turned into a two-party alliance.

Addressing public meetings in Tangi Khattak, Manki Sharif, he said that after parting of ways by ANP and PPP, the true intentions and faces of Moulana Fazl-ur-Rehman and Nawaz Sharif has disclosed to public.

He said that tireless efforts of Prime Minister's financial teams have resulted in growth rate of 4.8.

He said that current situation negates the hue and cry of opposition regarding deteriorating economic situation.

Pervaiz Khattak said that current budget would provide relief to people adding Prime Minister has also directed utilization of available resources to eliminate unemployment and control inflation for maximum facilitation of masses.

He said that country would be out of grey list of Financial Action Task Force owing to result oriented policies and strategies of Prime Minister.

He said that popularity of PTI is growing with each passing day and government would complete its tenure.

Government is working to address the basic issues of people and no compromise would be made for the rights of people, Defense Minister said and added that all the pledges made to public would be fulfilled.

He advised people to be aware of the corrupt rules that looted public money and are now colluding to deceive and mislead people.

He also announced electricity and gas provision projects for the areas and added that process of development and progress would continue in future.

The public meetings among others were also addressed by MNA, Dr. Imran Khattak, MPA, Inrahim Khattak and Ishaq Khattak