PDM Unable To Digest Progress: Noor Khan Bhabha

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2020 ) :President Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf South Punjab Noor Khan Bhaba Saturday said that Pakistan Democratic Movement was unable to digest progress of the country.

While holding press conference, Noor Khan Bhabha said that the enemies did not want see Pakistan flourishing, so PDM should understand.

He also criticized PML-N for targeting country's institutions. On this occasion, local leaders of PTI were also present.

