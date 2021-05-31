UrduPoint.com
PDM Undermines PPP's Position: Humayun Khan

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 31st May 2021 | 04:39 PM

PDM undermines PPP's position: Humayun Khan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2021 ) :President Pakistan People's Party (PPP), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Muhammad Humayun Khan on Monday said his party's chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zaradari has a opted a principled stance regarding PDM.

In his statement issued here on Monday, he said People's Party was a democratic force and would never support any unconstitutional and undemocratic agenda to support personal interests of others. The party, he said, would not say yes to any unparliamentary step.

The People's Party, he said, laid the foundation of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) which depicted the far-sighted approach of our Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardai. The PDM, he said, was in search of finding an escape route from its stance.

He urged the government to give relief to masses in the upcoming budget, adding the issue of unemployment to be addressed on priority.

PPP would continue its efforts to safeguard constitutional, economic and civic rights of people, he remarked.

