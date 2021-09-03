UrduPoint.com

PDM Unnatural Alliance Of Political Robber Barons: CM

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 03rd September 2021 | 06:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar termed Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was an unnatural alliance of political robber-barons with no concrete agenda but to deceive the people.

In a statement issued here on Friday, he said the PDM was consists of political opportunists whose every conspiracy had been failed.

This unnatural union was worthless before the transparent politics of PM Imran Khan, he said and advised them to adopt positive political behaviour instead of wasting energies in anarchistic politics.

The PDM was wasting time in lip service while the PTI-led government was stronger than beforeand it would also win the next elections, he added.

