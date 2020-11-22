UrduPoint.com
PDM Using Different Tactics To Get NRO: Murad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 22nd November 2020 | 07:40 PM

PDM using different tactics to get NRO: Murad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed on Sunday said the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was using different tactics to get National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) from the government but they would be failed for the purpose.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the prime objective of PDM's political gatherings was to escape from accountability process and protecting the corruption which had made by their leadership during their governments.

The minister said the opposition was failed to bring the people in the Peshawar public meeting as people were well aware about the malpractices of the PDM leadership.

He said in a private party in Bilawal House coronavirus negative test report was mandatory for attending the party but there was no standard operating procedures (SOPs) were being adopted during the PDM political gatherings to protect the people lives.

Replying to a question, he said Maryam Nawaz and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari were trying to protect their fathers corruption and they had launched Abu Bachao campaign.

Murad Saeed said the PDM was badly rejected in the recent general elections of Gilgit Baltistan and the people had given mandate in favour of Prime Minister Imran Khan because they knew that he (PM) was the only political leader who could resolve their problems amicably.

