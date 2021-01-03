PDM using seminary children to protect ill-gotten money of its leaders: Murad

ISLAMABAD, Jan 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed Sunday said that Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was using seminary children for public meetings to protect undeclared assets and money of its leaders.

Talking to a private television channel, he said Maulana Fazlur Rehman was dragging innocent children of Seminaries to fill gap of public meetings and rallies. All indecent tactics were being used by Fazlur Rehman to protect corruption and illegal money of opposition leaders, he stated.

The real faces of corrupt leaders including Jamiat-Ulama-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) Chief have been exposed before the nation with every day, he added.

The minister made it clear that the incumbent government would never grant national reconciliation ordinance (NRO) to any corrupt.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had rejected the unfair demand of Opposition regarding NRO or relief from corruption cases, Murad Saeed stated.

After failure of their unjust demand, he said, the PDM had taken out rallies in different parts of the country against the government.

Murad lauded the role of Prime Minister Imran Khan for seminary children of Pakistan and the oppressed Muslim states, saying, the prime minister had raised the voice of oppressed Islamic nations at different international fora including United Nations.

The PM, he said, had provided an unprecedented opportunity to seminary children so that they could also become doctors, judges and engineers after availing formal education at religious schools. He said Imran Khan would continue playing constructive role for poor segments of the society.

The entire nation, he said, had rejected the negative agenda and anti-state narrative of PDM. The minister assured that the country would make progress in every field under the guidance of Imran Khan.