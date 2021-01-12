PDM wants NAP closure just to end their corruption cases: Aslam Iqbal

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Industries & Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal said on Tuesday that the looters, uniting under the umbrella of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), wanted to shut the institution of NAB (National Accountability Bureau) just to close their corruption cases.

Talking to media persons after holding an open Kachhery (court) here, he added the opposition wanted that they should not be asked about their loot and plunder. He said that opposition's lust for money and power was also apparent on their faces. In the past, they had been satiating their lust while enjoying power and authority but the people had fully recognized them and the past practice of looting the public resources would not occur again, he added.

The minister said that opposition claimed that the economy was sick but the reality was that the PM Imran Khan had put the economy on the right track. However, all the affectees of economic reforms and transparent governance policies were gathered under the umbrella of PDM as their future was bleak, he said.

Mian Aslam Iqbal maintained that a number of problems were faced with regard to the cleaning of Lahore city as two foreign companies were overseeing the cleanliness matters and now their agreement was over.

One billion rupees was spent on city's cleanliness till 2009 and due to the wrong agreements of the past government, Rs 18 billion were spent on cleaning Lahore city and the payment was made in Dollars, the minister disclosed. Now, the same task would be completed by LWMC in half the amount and the company had been tasked to remove garbage from the provincial metropolis by January 15. People were the real victims of wrong agreements of the past government, he observed.

The minister said that zero waste strategy had been designed and the target would be achieved within the stipulated period of time. The cleanliness of 272 union councils would be done speedily, he assured.

Earlier, 14000 workers were shown in papers but the reality was quite different. Now, the availability of all the workers would be ensured in the field to improve the cleanliness system.

Replying to a question about the increase in the price of sugar, the minister said that matters would be settled with the Federal government with regard to import of sugar and the sugar price would be reduced in next few days.