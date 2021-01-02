PDM wants to create political, economic instability in country

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Friday that Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) wanted to create political and economic instability in the country.

Addressing a press conference here, she said that those talking about long march towards Islamabad or Rawalpindi were enemies of parliamentary institutions and country's integrity.

Dr Firdous said that plunderers wanted to occupy resources and to establish rule of mafia in the country through making institutions controversial.

She further said PDM was fooling people through giving new dates of long march etc.

SACM said Maulana Fazal ur Rehman was making hollow slogans as he was habitual of it.

PDM's narrative had been rejected and now Maryam Nawaz and Bilawal were playinghide and seek game through video links for their face saving.