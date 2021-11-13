Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that members of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) can only make hollow slogans

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that members of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) can only make hollow slogans.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, CM said that the parties in PDM were not even sincere with each other and the narrative of one party does not match with the other party.

The consecutive failed public meetings had put the PDM into chaos therefore it wanted to create hurdles in the journey of public welfare, he added.

Usman Buzdar said that the development work carried out by the incumbent government was unprecedented.