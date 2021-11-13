UrduPoint.com

PDM Wants To Hinder Journey Of Country's Development : Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar

Umer Jamshaid 54 seconds ago Sat 13th November 2021 | 09:21 PM

PDM wants to hinder journey of country's development : Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that members of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) can only make hollow slogans

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that members of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) can only make hollow slogans.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, CM said that the parties in PDM were not even sincere with each other and the narrative of one party does not match with the other party.

The consecutive failed public meetings had put the PDM into chaos therefore it wanted to create hurdles in the journey of public welfare, he added.

Usman Buzdar said that the development work carried out by the incumbent government was unprecedented.

Related Topics

Pakistan Chief Minister Punjab Government Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Polish Interior Ministry Prepares Bill to Tighten ..

Polish Interior Ministry Prepares Bill to Tighten Rules at Border - Minister

54 seconds ago
 Fish seed hatchery center inaugurated in Muzaffarg ..

Fish seed hatchery center inaugurated in Muzaffargarh

57 seconds ago
 CS, MNA review implementation of Supreme Courtorde ..

CS, MNA review implementation of Supreme Courtorders on minorities rights

59 seconds ago
 Govt duty-bound to provide basic facilities to mas ..

Govt duty-bound to provide basic facilities to masses: Fakhar Imam

46 minutes ago
 Five arrested for possessing illegal weapons

Five arrested for possessing illegal weapons

1 hour ago
 DC sets up 61 points to sell sugar on Rs90/Kg

DC sets up 61 points to sell sugar on Rs90/Kg

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.