PDM Will End Their Protest By 5 Pm, Says Sheikh Rasheed

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Tue 19th January 2021 | 01:30 PM

PDM will end their protest by 5 pm, says Sheikh Rasheed

The interior minister says that an agreement has been signed by the PDM leadership regarding end of protest by 5 pm outside Election Commission Office.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 19th, 2021) Federal Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed said that Islamabad administration and Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) would end their protest by 5pm.

Sheikh Rasheed said that an agreement was signed between both sides for 5pm.

“Action will be taken if agreement is violated,” said the interior minister while talking to a tv on Tuesday.

He said that PDM leadership would abide by the agreement.

“The law will take its own course when any diplomatic or government building is damaged in the red zone,” said Sheikh Rasheed.

He stated that police and law enforcement agencies were on high alert and all protesters would be fully monitored.

The interior minister gave clear warning that strict action would be taken against those who would take law into their own hands.

He also talked about participation of seminary students in the protest.

“Political differences are a separate matter but we don’t want any sort of religious confrontation,” he further said.

Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) is all set to stage a protest in front of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) office in Islamabad today against delay in Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) foreign funding case.

