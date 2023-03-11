PDM Will Not Participate In By-elections
Umer Jamshaid Published March 11, 2023 | 08:24 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2023 ) :Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) has announced not to participate in the by-elections, said a provincial spokesman of the multi-parties alliance on Saturday.
In a statement regarding the announcement of the schedule for by-elections in some National Assembly Constituencies, the spokesman said that PDM and its allied political parties had already decided that not to participate in the by-polls.