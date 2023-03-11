UrduPoint.com

PDM Will Not Participate In By-elections

Umer Jamshaid Published March 11, 2023 | 08:24 PM

PDM will not participate in by-elections

Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) has announced not to participate in the by-elections, said a provincial spokesman of the multi-parties alliance on Saturday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2023 ) :Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) has announced not to participate in the by-elections, said a provincial spokesman of the multi-parties alliance on Saturday.

In a statement regarding the announcement of the schedule for by-elections in some National Assembly Constituencies, the spokesman said that PDM and its allied political parties had already decided that not to participate in the by-polls.

Related Topics

Pakistan National Assembly Alliance

Recent Stories

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends Abu Dhabi Gov ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends Abu Dhabi Government Leadership Retreat

12 minutes ago
 Silicon Valley Bank Collapse Not Systemic Issue, U ..

Silicon Valley Bank Collapse Not Systemic Issue, Unlikely to Lead to Crisis - In ..

51 seconds ago
 UAE participates in Coordination Meeting of Islami ..

UAE participates in Coordination Meeting of Islamic-Asian Geopolitical Group of ..

42 minutes ago
 Moldova May Emerge From Economic Crisis Earlier Th ..

Moldova May Emerge From Economic Crisis Earlier Than Other European States - IMF ..

52 seconds ago
 6th int'l PATS Competition concludes at NCTC Pabbi ..

6th int'l PATS Competition concludes at NCTC Pabbi

53 seconds ago
 Al Kaabi calls for global action at UN to bridge t ..

Al Kaabi calls for global action at UN to bridge the digital divide to empower w ..

57 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.