PDM will not participate in by-elections

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2023 ) :Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) has announced not to participate in the by-elections, said a provincial spokesman of the multi-parties alliance on Saturday.

In a statement regarding the announcement of the schedule for by-elections in some National Assembly Constituencies, the spokesman said that PDM and its allied political parties had already decided that not to participate in the by-polls.