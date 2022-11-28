UrduPoint.com

PDM Won't Allow Imran Khan To Dissolve Provincial Assemblies For His Ego: Ahsan Iqbal

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 28, 2022 | 11:15 AM

PDM won't allow Imran Khan to dissolve provincial assemblies for his ego: Ahsan Iqbal

The PML-N leader says PTI's demand of early elections is not-practical and undemocratic as Election Commission will require at least six months to carry out the delimitation of constituencies for the next general elections.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 28th, 2022) The coalition parties would not allow PTI Chief Imran Khan to dissolve the provincial assemblies for the sake of his ego, said

Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal.

Ahsan Iqbal said Imran Khan had been continuously demonstrating an undemocratic attitude. He expressed these words while talking to a local private tv.

The PML-N leader said Imran Khan's announcement to dissolve the provincial assemblies was just for political pressure, and even his own party members would not agree with his decision.

Declaring PTI's demand of early elections as not-practical and undemocratic, he said the Election Commission would require at least six months to carry out the delimitation of Constituencies for the next general elections.

Advising the PTI to return to Parliament, Ahsan Iqbal said the party should realize its political and national responsibility.

Earlier, Interior Minister Rana Sana Ullah termed PTI Chief Imran Khan’s announcement of resignation from provincial assemblies as illogical and an angry reaction.

Rana Sanaullah said that Imran Khan’s announcement of resignation from assemblies is the result of frustration, as Chief Ministers of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa could not gather people in large number for the long march at Rawalpindi.

The Interior Minister said the nation has rejected Imran Khan's narrative.

