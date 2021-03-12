PDM working for personal interest: Shahbaz Gill

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Communication, Dr Shahbaz Gill on Friday criticized the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) leaders who were working for their personal interest to save looted money.

The PDM was playing tactics with the ruling party and hoodwinking the nation, he said in an interview with a private television channel.

The Opposition parties had not any interest in resolving public issues, he added. The Opposition parties were united for their political interest, he stated. He said the PML-N leaders had also been involved in horse-trading.

Commenting on Senate elections, he said PDM had faced a great set back in the elections. "The rift is visible in the constituent PDM parties after their failure in elections, " he said.