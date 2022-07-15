UrduPoint.com

PDMA Alerts Line Depts Against Rains, Flooding

Muhammad Irfan Published July 15, 2022

Provincial Disaster Management Authority has alerted the line departments to take all precautionary measures against possible threat of rains and flooding from July 15 to 17

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2022 ) :Provincial Disaster Management Authority has alerted the line departments to take all precautionary measures against possible threat of rains and flooding from July 15 to 17.

As predicted by the Meteorological Department, thundershowers and torrential rains in different parts of Bahawalpur and DG Khan Division are expected along with thundershowers in Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Multan, Gujranwala, Lahore, Faisalabad and Sahiwal divisions.

Director General PDMA Faisal Farid while instructing the districts administration across the province, said that they should immediately report any possible flood situation and ensure arrangements for immediate relocation of temporary relief camps / safe places to the residents of the affected areas if required.

The administration should also make necessary arrangements for the provision of cooked food in the relief camps, he said and added that timely availability of all required machinery / dewatering sets to avoid floods should be made.

He said that in order to save people from infectious diseases, the Health department should mobilize medical teams to provide first aid to flood and rains affectees. Spraying of medicinal sprays on specific areas to prevent water borne diseases should also be ensured.

During the rainy season, WAPDA should make necessary arrangements on an emergency basis and the traffic police should ensure smooth traffic flow, he added.

