PDMA Allocates Rs 500 Mln For Miranshah Bazaar Victims
Faizan Hashmi Published January 22, 2025 | 03:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2025) The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has released Rs 500 million in compensation for the victims of Miranshah Bazaar in North Waziristan, following the efforts of Special Assistant to the Chief Minister for Relief, Haji Naek Muhammad.
According to a press released from the office of PDMA Director General Asfandyar Khattak, the funds have been sent to the Deputy Commissioner of North Waziristan. These funds will be distributed among the victims of Miranshah Bazaar, who were affected during Operation Zarb-e-Azb, in accordance with established guidelines.
Special Assistant Haji Naek Muhammad stated that the provincial government is fully committed to addressing the damages sustained by Miranshah and Mir Ali bazaars during the operation.
He highlighted that compensation had already been provided to victims of both bazaars in the past and assured that additional funds will soon be released to cover those still awaiting relief.
Haji Naek Muhammad reiterated the government's commitment to ensuring that the distribution of funds remains transparent and merit-based.
He affirmed that clear instructions have been issued to the relevant authorities to maintain fairness and accountability in the disbursement process.
