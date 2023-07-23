PDMA appeals public to follow precautions measures in wake of monsoon rains

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2023 ) :The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) on Sunday appealed to the citizens to avoid going near streams and nullahs, electric poles, wires and not to reside in vulnerable buildings as the recent rain spell of this season may cause unfortunate incidents.

PDM spokesperson talking to the ptv news channel warned the citizens living near the coastal belt of Sindh and Balochistan to seriously follow precautionary measures mentioned in advisories to meet any untoward situation due to recent rains.

He also assured that the district administration was prepared to deal with any emergency situation.

The PDMA strictly directed all departments concerned to remain active, for the safety of lives and property of people, he mentioned.

The PDMA had already issued a list of precautions for the district management and other related departments, he said, adding, emergency staff has also been called for in all relevant departments.

Alongside the forecast, he also expressed his serious concerns over rising water levels in the rivers of Sindh, Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa which may lead to medium to high-level floods.

He said emergency response teams have been placed on high alert, and all necessary machinery is being readied to handle any exigencies that may arise.

PMD also warned of water logging and localized urban flooding in Karachi and other districts of Sindh. It also advised the public to take precautions and remain watchful during rains.

The rescue, relief camps and rehabilitation operation was also underway at a brisk pace in flood-affected areas of Sindh, Balochistan and South Punjab, he added.

He further stressed that the people should donate safe drinking water and shelters which are urgently required for flood survivors and assured that all possible assistance was being provided to the affected areas on a priority basis.