PDMA Asked To Chalk Out Plan To Meet With Emergencies In Summer

Sumaira FH Published April 06, 2022 | 06:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2022 ) :Commissioner Hazara division Syed Zahir ul islam Wednesday asked the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) to chalk out a comprehensive plan well before time to cope with emergencies due to floods and glacier outburst in extreme summer.

Presiding over a meeting here to review the preparedness of PDMA for summer, he said that all available resources would be utilized to protect lives and properties of masses, adding that timely planning could avert losses during disasters.

He directed the PDMA, district administrations and other line departments to play their imperative role in chalking out a comprehensive plan.

The Commissioner said that climate change had emerged a global phenomenon and Pakistan was also facing issues due to it, adding that timely prediction and measures could be helpful in keeping the losses due to natural disaster minimum.

He emphasized on data management of environmental changes and disasters and appreciated the timely prediction of snowfall and measures by the district administrations during winter this year.

