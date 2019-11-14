UrduPoint.com
PDMA Asks Administration To Adopt Precautionary Measures During Upcoming Rainy Spell

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 14th November 2019 | 07:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2019 ) :Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) here Thursday asked the district administration for taking precautionary measures during upcoming rainy spell for plain and hilly areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from Friday (Nov 15).

Similarly, the PDMA also urged tourists visiting the KP to take effective measures while visiting the province during the rainy season.

The people can use helpline 1700 for informing the authorities about any unpleasant incident during rains.

