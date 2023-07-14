Open Menu

PDMA Asks Administration To Remain Alert

Faizan Hashmi Published July 14, 2023 | 08:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2023 ) :Director General Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Punjab Imran Qureshi issued instructions to all administrations and organizations concerned across the province to remain fully alert in the wake of possible rains.

He emphasized that officers should be deployed in the field to ensure proper drainage of rainwater.

Providing an update on the weather conditions in the province, he stated that most districts will continue to experience hot and humid weather until tomorrow. However, cities including Lahore, Rawalpindi, Murree, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sialkot, Hafizabad, Faisalabad, Multan, DG Khan, Attock, Mianwali, and Chakwal are expected to receive thundershowers. Heavy rainfall is expected in Rawalpindi, Murree, Jhelum, and adjoining areas, he added.

Imran Qureshi urged all districts to be prepared for any emergency and appealed the public to stay informed about the weather conditions. Citizens are reminded to avoid contact with electric wires, poles, and electrical appliances during and after rains. People living in low-lying areas or near river basins are advised to move to safer locations. Farmers are advised to plan their activities in accordance with the weather forecast, he added.

In case of emergencies, citizens are urged to call the PDMA helpline at 1129 or contact the control room at 04299204408. The PDMA's provincial control room remains active 24/7 to assist, ensure the safety of citizens, and monitor the overall situation, he concluded.

