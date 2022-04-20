UrduPoint.com

PDMA Asks Concerned Authorities To Take Mitigation Measures For Monsoon Season

Published April 20, 2022

PDMA asks concerned authorities to take mitigation measures for monsoon season

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2022 ) :The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Wednesday asked the concerned Authorities to take mitigation measures for upcoming monsoon season 2022 to keep losses minimum during any natural calamity.

PDMA KP stated that due to unique geography and terrain, the Province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is vulnerable to various monsoon hazards and keeping in view the recent changes in weather pattern more coordinated efforts for prevention, mitigation and preparedness are required by all stakeholders for the upcoming monsoon season.

The authority asked to identify vulnerable places and populations in major urban cities regarding and chalk out a comprehensive for minimizing the impacts of urban flooding.

It also asked to carryout survey of billboards and dilapidated buildings which have become a hazard.

The district administrations have been directed to remove encroachments from canals, flood plains, water channels and riverbanks besides ensuring desilting of canals and disposal of waste from the site.

