PDMA asks DCs to pay compensation to victim families of KTH tragedy

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2020 ) :Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Wednesday wrote a letter to Deputy Commissioners of five districts to pay compensation to legal heirs of deceased persons of Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) incident.

A letter available with this agency said that Deputy Commissioners Peshawar, Nowshera, Charsadda, Shangla and Kohat were directed to pay one million to legal heirs of the six deceased persons as per the directives of Chief Minister and submit submission documents in this regard.

The six victims included 60-year Noor ul Basar resident of Charsadda, 5-yr Kharaz Gul of Peshawar, 62-yr Qadar Shah of Nowshera, 65-yr Raha Begum of Kohat,, 45-yr Sheema Bibi of Nowshera and 60-year Dil Arama of district Shangla.