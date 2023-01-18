UrduPoint.com

PDMA Balochistan Road Clearance Operation In Snow-hit Areas Underway

Umer Jamshaid Published January 18, 2023 | 06:35 PM

PDMA Balochistan road clearance operation in snow-hit areas underway

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2023 ) :Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Balochistan road clearance operation in snow-affected areas is going on in Kaan Mehtarzai, Ziarat, Khojak and Lak pass areas of Qila Saifullah districts in Chaman and Mastung respectively, in order to avoid any emergency situation.

PDMA Balochistan has deployed snow-removing machinery and rescue teams for clearing the road blockades in snow-hit areas of the province to ensure a smooth flow of traffic.

A PDMA official told APP that an alert has been issued to all concerned departments to take precautionary measures to avoid avalanche-related accidents across the province.

The departments concerned including Rescue 1122, Health, Revenue, Police, Livestock and others were directed to remain alert during this period of severe weather, he said.

He added that heavy snowfall in the areas of Ziarat, Kan Mehtarzai and Muslim Bagh choked the major thoroughfares causing heavy traffic jams.

However, heavy machinery was deployed that helped to evacuate vehicles stuck in the snow, the PDMA official said.

"Roads are now clear and open for light vehicles whereas PDMA and Levies teams are spraying de-icing salt to ensure unimpeded traffic flow," he added.

He also advised people, particularly tourists, to avoid unnecessary travel in snowbound and landslide-prone areas during the prevailing weather conditions and observe caution as roads were slippery.

The provincial emergency centre at PDMA office Quetta is working round the clock and directed to coordinate with local administration and other departments concerned for timely response, he added.

The authority has advised DDMAs to coordinate with concerned departments for the arrangement and placement of necessary inventory and other essentials along with the availability of emergency services personnel at vulnerable locations.

