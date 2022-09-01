PDMA Balochistan sets up flood relief camp in Sukkur

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2022 ) :The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Balochistan has set up a relief camp in Sukkur city of Sindh, an official of PDMA said on Thursday.

"The city is near the green belt of Balochistan and will help carry out relief operations in Naseerabad and other flood-hit areas in the green belt of the province," Deputy Director of PDMA Faisal Khan said.

He said that a relief operation jointly carried out by the PDMA and Pakistan Army was in full swing in the calamity-stricken areas of Balochistan.

Thousands of people stranded in the flood water had been evacuated so far and shifted to the camp set up by the government, he said.

Naseerabad division, with its plain area was the worst affected due to rain and flood. The water was receding very slowly, adding to the plight of the affected people.