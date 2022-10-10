PDMA bans all smog-causing activities

Punjab Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has banned all commercial activities across the province that cause of smog

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2022 ) :Punjab Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has banned all commercial activities across the province that cause of smog.

Punjab Relief Commissioner and Senior Member board of Revenue (SMBR) Zahid Akhtar Zaman on Monday issued a notification declaring the smog as calamity in terms of Punjab National Calamities (Prevention and Relief) Act 1958. The notification also mentions the steps to be taken to tackle smog.

The relief commissioner said that special teams would be formed to control smog while crisis room has been set up in PDMA office to monitor and prevent smog. He maintained that industrial units emitting black smoke would be closed and steps should be taken to reduce smoke emitting from traffic.

He said that setting crop residue on fire would be strictly prohibited.

He warned that strict action would be taken against crop burning and deputy commissioner concerned would be held responsible for violation in that regard.

He said that the deputy commissioners must take necessary measures to control smog, adding that strict action would be taken against vehicles, industries causing pollution and other factors causing smog including burning of garbage, plastic and tires.

Kilns operating without zigzag technology would be fined from Rs 50,000 to Rs 100,000, while industrial units operating without smoke control devices would also be fined from Rs.50,000 to Rs.100,000, he informed. He said that smoke advisory would be issued through departments concerned.