UrduPoint.com

PDMA Bans All Smog-causing Activities

Sumaira FH Published October 10, 2022 | 07:58 PM

PDMA bans all smog-causing activities

Punjab Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has banned all commercial activities across the province that cause of smog

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2022 ) :Punjab Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has banned all commercial activities across the province that cause of smog.

Punjab Relief Commissioner and Senior Member board of Revenue (SMBR) Zahid Akhtar Zaman on Monday issued a notification declaring the smog as calamity in terms of Punjab National Calamities (Prevention and Relief) Act 1958. The notification also mentions the steps to be taken to tackle smog.

The relief commissioner said that special teams would be formed to control smog while crisis room has been set up in PDMA office to monitor and prevent smog. He maintained that industrial units emitting black smoke would be closed and steps should be taken to reduce smoke emitting from traffic.

He said that setting crop residue on fire would be strictly prohibited.

He warned that strict action would be taken against crop burning and deputy commissioner concerned would be held responsible for violation in that regard.

He said that the deputy commissioners must take necessary measures to control smog, adding that strict action would be taken against vehicles, industries causing pollution and other factors causing smog including burning of garbage, plastic and tires.

Kilns operating without zigzag technology would be fined from Rs 50,000 to Rs 100,000, while industrial units operating without smoke control devices would also be fined from Rs.50,000 to Rs.100,000, he informed. He said that smoke advisory would be issued through departments concerned.

Related Topics

Fire Technology Punjab Vehicles Traffic All From

Recent Stories

Finance Minister Dar leaves for the US

Finance Minister Dar leaves for the US

53 minutes ago
 realme C25Y is Making Waves in the Market with a B ..

Realme C25Y is Making Waves in the Market with a Brand New Price of PKR 28,999/-

2 hours ago
 ECC approves continuation of RCET for export orien ..

ECC approves continuation of RCET for export oriented sectors during FY 2022-23

4 hours ago
 Pakistan rejects Indian Prime Minister’s remarks ..

Pakistan rejects Indian Prime Minister’s remarks about IIOJK

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 October 2022

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 11th October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 11th October 2022

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.