PDMA Carrying Out Relief Activities In Flood-hit Areas

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 10, 2022 | 09:48 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2022 ) :The Punjab government is vigorously engaged in relief and rehabilitation of the flood affectees as the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has established 29 relief camps in Mianwali and DG Khan division in which 994 people from 190 families have been provided shelter.

These displaced people are being provided with three meals a day, clean drinking water along with facilities. So far, 31933 people have been provided medical facilities, said Advisor to Chief Minister on Information Omar Sarfaraz Cheema here.

He said that six relief camps have also been set up for the treatment of livestock in flood-hit areas and 491 animals are being treated. Meanwhile, ration bags have been distributed in 11461 families and 12189 tents have also been distributed among them.

The Punjab government is providing all possible support to institutions and steps are underway to shift flood victims back to their homes, he said.

Cheema further said that 25 teams are working round the clock to assess the damages to homes and crops of flood affectees.

He also paid tributes to the services of armed forces in rescue and relief operation, he said.

Meanwhile, the PDMA has alerted the line departments in the wake of possible threat of heavy rains in Dera Ghazi Khan, Sargodha, Multan and Bahawalpur divisions during August 11 to 14 which could also cause floods in some areas.

The PDMA predicted threat of urban flooding in Multan, Sargodha, Bahawalpur and DG Khan divisions.

All relevant departments were asked to remain fully vigilant to tackle the any evolving situation and take action accordingly.

