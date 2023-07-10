Open Menu

PDMA Cautions All Districts Connected To Ravi River To Remain Alert In Wake Of Flood Emergency

Sumaira FH Published July 10, 2023 | 09:34 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2023 ) :In light of the Met department's forecast of heavy rain, the PDMA on Monday has cautioned all districts connected to Ravi river to remain alert for emergency situation in wake of flood and rains which is likely in Lahore, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Narowal, Sialkot Jhelum, Rawalpindi, Attock and Chakwal.

The PDMA has issued an 'alert' in the slum and encroachment areas across the Ravi river and adjacent low-lying areas susceptible to urban flooding, in the provincial metropolis on Monday.

In this connection, various formations have carried out mock exercises to rescue citizens trapped in flooded areas, Lahore Commissioner office sources told APP.

Under the directions of Lahore Commissioner Muhammad Ali Randhawa, the authorities concerned have removed all encroachments and slums under the River Ravi bridges immediately in the wake of possible floods, official sources told.

The residents living in the vicinity of Ravi river and low lying areas have begun making evacuation arrangements. The residents have also been advised to take their valuables along with them to safer locations.

Following the directions, all formations of Lahore division's administration have completed operations, while removing encroachments under the bridges across the River Ravi. All necessary preparations and availability of resources are being ensured before any emergency, added the official.

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) in this connection has issued a preliminary warning regarding possible floods in River Ravi. Likewise, Municipal Corporation Lahore (MCL) and Rescue-1122 have also been alerted and instructed to make sure availability and stock checking of all emergency supplies, they said.

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) on Monday has issued a fresh warning regarding the possibility of floods in River Ravi after India released approximately 185,000 cusecs of water from the Ujh Barrage.

Earlier, on Friday, about 14,000 cusecs of water was flowing in River Ravi, the official said, adding that there was normal flow in the river with the water flowing below the bridges.

It is worth mentioning here that the Commissioner Randhawa had also paid various visits to River Ravi in recent days while reviewing arrangements to tackle the possible floods.

He was accompanied by officers of Pakistan Army, district administration of Lahore and Sheikhupura, Rescue-1122, WASA, Irrigation and other departments. During a briefing, the departments provided details about preparations in case of any emergency or flood.

According to experts from Irrigation Department and Flood Management, if water level reaches up to 80,000 cusecs, it can lead to some serious damage, but the current flow of water is within safe limits.

Rescue 1122 and Civil Defense teams were equipped with boats and life jackets.

A flood control room has been set up in district administration office, which includes representatives of civil defence and PDMA, the sources informed.

The preparations come as the provincial capital was battered by rains on last Wednesday, with water several feet high accumulating in multiple areas.

It also resulted in at least six casualties. Last month, over two dozen people died in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Meanwhile, the memories of last year's floods are still fresh. Pakistan recorded its wettest July in over sixty years, with the country receiving three-times the rainfall.

