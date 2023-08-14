PDMA celebrates 76th I Day with enthusiasm national zeal

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2023 ) :The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) celebrated Pakistan's 76th Independence Day on Monday with remarkable enthusiasm and zeal.

From senior management to junior colleagues, the entire PDMA staff embraced the celebrations wholeheartedly.

Guided by the Chief Secretary and led by the proactive Secretary of Relief and the Director General of PDMA, captivating activities unfolded on August 13-14.

The PDMA Headquarters, adorned with lights and flags, presented a midnight fireworks spectacle on August 13, instilling a sense of pride and unity.

At 8:00 AM on August 14, a majestic flag hoisting ceremony led by Director General (DG) of PDMA Janat Gul Afridi symbolized the nation's unwavering commitment to freedom.

Harmonious voices united as PDMA staff sang the national anthem on the occasion of a national day for paying a special tribute to the sacrifices made for independence.

Demonstrating their dedication to the environment, a tree-planting ceremony and cake-cutting highlighted a greener Pakistan.

Patriotic banners further fostered a sense of unity.

PDMA staff enthusiastically participated in an invigorating walk on independence day, followed by a heartfelt prayer for the nation's well-being.

Director of HR/Admin PDMA Muhammad Iqbal Wazir extended his gratitude to all staff members for their enthusiastic engagement and significant contributions.