PDMA Collects Rs 200mln, 160 Ton Goods For Turkiye, Syria

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 10, 2023 | 04:20 PM

PDMA collects Rs 200mln, 160 ton goods for Turkiye, Syria

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2023 ) :Director General Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Ft Lt Imran Qureshi has said that the PDMA was engaged in collecting relief goods for the earthquake victims of Turkiye and Syria.

In a statement issued on Friday, he added that donations worth more than 200 million rupees had been collected through cheques while hundred million rupees had been deposited to the Prime Minister's Relief Fund.

Meanwhile, he mentioned that 160 tons of relief goods had also been collected at different collection centers and goods worth 100 tons had been handed over to the NDMA for dispatching them to Turkiye and Syria.

He added that the second shipment of relief goods would also be sent soon.

The DG PDMA explained that relief goods were composed of 11 items, including edibles, warm clothes,blankets and food hampers. He added that the government had set up collection centers in theoffices of deputy commissioners across the province for receiving donations and relief goods.

