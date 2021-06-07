PDMA completes 60 flood affected schools, 50 more under construction: DG

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2021 ) :Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) with the financial support of USAID (KPRP) program have completed reconstruction work of 60 flood affected schools in different districts of the province where educational activities have resumed.

Director General, PDMA Sharif Hussain Monday visited Swat and reviewed construction projects in Malakand Division and said that 55 clean water projects have been completed in the province including 22 projects in Buner district and 33 projects in Swat.

Senior officials of PDMA Pasara as well as officials of District Administration, Rescue 1122, Irrigation Department, Communication and Works, Highway Division were also present on the occasion.

The DG directed the concerned quarters to utilize all the resources for completion of the projects under construction.

He directed the representatives of C&W to ensure the agreed standards in the reconstruction and construction.

The DG was briefed about procurement of medical equipment for Saidu Teaching Hospital Swat and reconstruction of 13 Basic Health Centers (BHUs).