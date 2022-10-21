UrduPoint.com

PDMA Completes 80 Percent Survey Of Flood Affected Areas

October 21, 2022

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2022 ) :Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Punjab has completed more than 80 percent work on the survey being conducted to determine losses occurred due to floods.

A spokesperson said here on Friday that the work on the survey was underway as per instructions of the provincial government as the survey teams were reaching every area to ensure accuracy.

Representatives from the Pakistan Army, PDMA, Urban Unit, Revenue, Agriculture and other departments were included in the survey teams. The survey would be completed during this month and to ensure transparency, he said the entire data was being collected on a digital method. The process of restoration has also started in many areas where the survey has been completed, he said adding Relief Commissioner Punjab and PDMA officials were monitoring the process of survey.

