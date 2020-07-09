PDMA conducts drill operation to evaluate machinery functionality

A drill operation was conducted at the warehouse of Punjab Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) here Thursday to evaluate functionality of machinery and equipment to be utilized in case of floods

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2020 ) :A drill operation was conducted at the warehouse of Punjab Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) here Thursday to evaluate functionality of machinery and equipment to be utilized in case of floods.

The exercise was meant to check the machinery in order for any operation.

Rescue-1122, district government departments, and NGOs participated in the drill operation.

Meanwhile, district emergency officer Rescue-1122 Dr. Irshad ul Haq chaired meeting of district emergency board to discuss strategy to combat the expected floods.

ADCR Imran Shams, parliamentary secretary Makhdoom Muhammad Raza Hussain Bukhari, besides heads of all the NGOs attended the meeting.

All the NGOs were asked to submit details of equipment, volunteers and shelter facilities to the district government so that these could be utilized more effectively from one platform.