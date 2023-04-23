PDMA conducts geotechnical survey of Torkham

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2023 ) :Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) in collaboration with the Geological Survey of Pakistan on Sunday conducted a geotechnical survey of the landslide-prone area in Torkham, district Khyber to prevent future landslides.

The team examined the geological condition of the risk of landslides in the area and conducted a detailed geotechnical survey of other environmental factors contributing to the risk of landslides in the area.

The findings of the survey would be shared with relevant authorities and stakeholders to take appropriate measures for addressing the risks identified in Torkham, an official of PDMA confirmed.