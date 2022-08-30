PDMA continue relief activities in flood affected areas: DG

Punjab Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Director General Faisal Farid said on Tuesday that more than 802 families were residing at 167 relief camps set up by the PDMA for flood victims

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2022 ) :Punjab Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Director General Faisal Farid said on Tuesday that more than 802 families were residing at 167 relief camps set up by the PDMA for flood victims.

In a statement issued here, he said that on the instructions of the Punjab government, PDMA and other provincial agencies were carrying out relief activities in the flood-affected areas. There are 15,592 flood victims being provided with three meals a day, medicines and other necessary facilities including clean water through a hand-operated ultra-filtration plant to protect people from diseases.

He said that so far, 108315 flood-affected people had been provided medical treatment and 12491 animals safely rescued from the flood areas by the rescue teams.

The animals had also been vaccinated against diseases.

He said the PDMA had distributed tents to 29,963 households with the help of district administration and bags of flour had also been distributed to 4400 households.

Following to the instructions, ration has been distributed in 68,637 households.

He said that in the light of orders of the Punjab government, all resources were being utilized to provide relief to the flood victims.

Chief Secretary, Relief Commissioner Punjab and other officers were monitoring therelief activities in flood affected areas as the water level was continuously decreasing.

Teams were working to assess the damages caused by floods, he added.