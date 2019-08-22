PDMA continues relief work as flood threat persists

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2019 ) :The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) of Punjab is continuing relief activities as water level was increasing at Ganda Singh point of Sutlej river.

A spokesman of the PDMA said that 1575 persons have so far been rescued while 1728 were shifted to safer places by the rescue teams in relief activities.

The administration has been advised to take necessary measures to tackle any emergency-like situation as level of water at key barrages was continuously getting higher.

The water level at dams and rivers' discharge inflow/outflow in cusecs was reported as: Indus at Kalabagh remained normal with 256209/248209, Indus at Chashma was normal with 264837/247818, Indus at Taunsa was low with 342978/332778, Jhelum at Mangla was 1214.50 feet at normal with 42000/8415, Chenab at Marala was normal with 109407/91807, Chenab at Trimmu was normal with 87202/74402, Ravi at Jassar was normal with 28040, Sutlej at Harike was 158634 with discharge in rising trend and Palku Nullah at Wazirabad was medium with 3100.