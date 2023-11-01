PDMA declares smog a disaster

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Punjab on Wednesday declared smog a disaster, while Director PDMA Nazia Jabeen has written a letter to provincial management to take immediate measures to combat smog

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2023) The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Punjab on Wednesday declared smog a disaster, while Director PDMA Nazia Jabeen has written a letter to provincial management to take immediate measures to combat smog.

All the deputy commissioners have been given authority of Relief Commissioners to take action against all contributing in smog, and administrative orders have been issued accordingly.

There is a complete ban on burning crops and the management has been issued instructions for a strict crackdown against vehicles emitting smoke as well.

Action will be taken against all factories that are causing environmental pollution. The district administration will closely monitor all industries and brick-kilns, Director PDMA said. She also directed to take strict action against those who violate government orders, also stressing to establish strong communication with the public and seek videos where violations occur.

The PDMA will also organize seminars in universities, colleges, and schools for smog control.