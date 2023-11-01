Open Menu

PDMA Declares Smog A Disaster

Faizan Hashmi Published November 01, 2023 | 07:03 PM

PDMA declares smog a disaster

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Punjab on Wednesday declared smog a disaster, while Director PDMA Nazia Jabeen has written a letter to provincial management to take immediate measures to combat smog

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2023) The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Punjab on Wednesday declared smog a disaster, while Director PDMA Nazia Jabeen has written a letter to provincial management to take immediate measures to combat smog.

All the deputy commissioners have been given authority of Relief Commissioners to take action against all contributing in smog, and administrative orders have been issued accordingly.

There is a complete ban on burning crops and the management has been issued instructions for a strict crackdown against vehicles emitting smoke as well.

Action will be taken against all factories that are causing environmental pollution. The district administration will closely monitor all industries and brick-kilns, Director PDMA said. She also directed to take strict action against those who violate government orders, also stressing to establish strong communication with the public and seek videos where violations occur.

The PDMA will also organize seminars in universities, colleges, and schools for smog control.

Related Topics

Punjab Vehicles All Government

Recent Stories

Lahore Chamber lauds FBR's revenue success

Lahore Chamber lauds FBR's revenue success

3 minutes ago
 Book "Afghanistan-Pakistan Shared Waters: State of ..

Book "Afghanistan-Pakistan Shared Waters: State of the Basins" launched

3 minutes ago
 PHP nabs 530 criminals in October

PHP nabs 530 criminals in October

3 minutes ago
 Power supply to 15 schemes of PHED DI Khan disconn ..

Power supply to 15 schemes of PHED DI Khan disconnected

6 minutes ago
 Court summons Asif Zardari in Thatha Water Supply ..

Court summons Asif Zardari in Thatha Water Supply reference

6 minutes ago
 Shell signs agreement to sell majority shareholdin ..

Shell signs agreement to sell majority shareholding

6 minutes ago
16 fresh Corona cases reported

16 fresh Corona cases reported

6 minutes ago
 OIC strongly condemns continued Israeli massacre, ..

OIC strongly condemns continued Israeli massacre, war crimes in Gaza

9 minutes ago
 KMC ready to work with World Bank on city's uplift ..

KMC ready to work with World Bank on city's uplift projects:Mayor

9 minutes ago
 SM Tanveer chairs 15th PPPA session

SM Tanveer chairs 15th PPPA session

9 minutes ago
 US Fed starts second day of rate talks with anothe ..

US Fed starts second day of rate talks with another pause expected

9 minutes ago
 De Kock, Van der Dussen centuries as South Africa ..

De Kock, Van der Dussen centuries as South Africa make 357-4 against New Zealand

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan