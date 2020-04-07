UrduPoint.com
PDMA Delivers Additional Consignments Of Safety Equipment To Qurantine Centres In KP

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 07th April 2020 | 03:15 PM

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has delivered additional consignments of safety equipment across the province to counter the spread of coronavirus

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2020 ) :The Provincial Disaster Management Authority Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has delivered additional consignments of safety equipment across the province to counter the spread of coronavirus.

According to PDMA spokesperson, the equipment includes one-hundred and seventy-thousand face masks, more than seven hundred liters of sanitizers, seven-thousand personal protective equipment, forty-thousand gloves, sixteen-hundred hygiene kits, nineteen-thousand surgical caps, seven-thousand beds with sheets, about seven-hundred liters of chlorine and twenty spray machines.

The equipment has been sent to quarantine centers in all the districts and other relevant departments.

The PDMA warehouse is fully operational round the clock and people can contact in emergency situation on toll free numbers 1700 and 0800-01700.

