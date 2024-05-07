PDMA Devises Guidelines About Heat Waves, Heavy Monsoon Rains In Punjab
Sumaira FH Published May 07, 2024 | 11:20 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2024) Director General (DG) Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Punjab Irfan Ali Tuesday said that on the strict direction of Chief Minister Punjab comprehensive guidelines have been devised in view of the unprecedented heat waves and heavy monsoon rains.
Talking to a private news channel, he said heatwaves are expected to hit Punjab province during the ongoing month, we urged the masses to take timely precautionary measures.
“There are chances of heatwaves in the plains of Punjab,” he said, adding, “The effects of heatwaves will be particularly high in major cities”.
He also asked citizens that they should also be made aware of weather changes and precautionary measures.
Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) had already issued a warning regarding severe heatwave conditions during the next week in upper, central and south Punjab, he mentioned.
He said that Punjab Chief Minister has also reviewed the pre-flood arrangements expected in June and July by the PDMA Punjab and has expressed satisfaction over them.
All possible precautionary measures are being adopted particularly in low-lying areas, he said, adding, machinery and staff will also be deployed so that in case of urban flooding, relief and rescue operation could be kicked off within the shortest possible time frame.
On the CM directions all the departments concerned of Punjab will complete their preparations to tackle the upcoming monsoon rains and possible floods and ensure the safety of precious human lives.
