Open Menu

PDMA DG Directs Relocation Of Residents Near Rivers

Muhammad Irfan Published July 06, 2023 | 10:05 PM

PDMA DG directs relocation of residents near rivers

Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Director General Imran Qureshi has directed the district administration to relocate residents living near rivers to safer areas in view of possible threat of flooding

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2023 ) :Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Director General Imran Qureshi has directed the district administration to relocate residents living near rivers to safer areas in view of possible threat of flooding.

Chairing a meeting at Authority's office here on Thursday, he emphasized on employing all possible measures to address the potential flooding.

Imran Qureshi stressed the need for continuous monitoring of water flow in rivers and nullahs. The administrative authorities of districts situated along the Ravi, Chenab, Sutlej, and Jhelum rivers were instructed to identify suitable locations for setting up relief camps.

In the event of flooding, the DG emphasized the significance of making advance arrangements for food, medical treatment, and proper shelter for affected individuals. He also highlighted the need to prioritize vaccination and the provision of fodder for animals.

Imran Qureshi underlined that the PDMA's Provincial Control Room should maintain close monitoring of the situation, while District Emergency Operation Centers should ensure timely reporting of relevant updates.

The meeting was attended by Director Coordination, Director Operations, Director (South), and others. Director Operations provided an update on the water levels and outflows in the rivers.

Related Topics

Water Jhelum Event All

Recent Stories

Tennis: Wimbledon results - 2nd update

Tennis: Wimbledon results - 2nd update

6 minutes ago
 Canada Emergency Preparedness Minister Says 2023 ' ..

Canada Emergency Preparedness Minister Says 2023 'Worst Wildfire Season on Recor ..

43 seconds ago
 Austin Concerned About China's Behavior Against Ph ..

Austin Concerned About China's Behavior Against Philippine Vessels - Pentagon

45 seconds ago
 LHC confirms interim bail of Imran, wife

LHC confirms interim bail of Imran, wife

46 seconds ago
 Mark Zuckerberg Says Twitter Rival Threads Already ..

Mark Zuckerberg Says Twitter Rival Threads Already Has 30 Million Signups

48 seconds ago
 Chairman PRCS hands over keys first model shelter ..

Chairman PRCS hands over keys first model shelter house to flood affected widow

52 seconds ago
OPEC's Share in Global Oil Market to Grow to Over ..

OPEC's Share in Global Oil Market to Grow to Over 40% by 2040-2050 - Secretary G ..

28 minutes ago
 Delegation of UCP students visits PSCA

Delegation of UCP students visits PSCA

28 minutes ago
 DC orders crackdown against overcharging

DC orders crackdown against overcharging

32 minutes ago
 Interim bails of Qureshi, Asad Umar extended till ..

Interim bails of Qureshi, Asad Umar extended till July 13

32 minutes ago
 Pajagi Road Shelter Home continues hosting people

Pajagi Road Shelter Home continues hosting people

32 minutes ago
 Dera police arrested 7 drug peddlers

Dera police arrested 7 drug peddlers

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan