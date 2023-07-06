PDMA DG directs relocation of residents near rivers

Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Director General Imran Qureshi has directed the district administration to relocate residents living near rivers to safer areas in view of possible threat of flooding

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2023 ) :Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Director General Imran Qureshi has directed the district administration to relocate residents living near rivers to safer areas in view of possible threat of flooding.

Chairing a meeting at Authority's office here on Thursday, he emphasized on employing all possible measures to address the potential flooding.

Imran Qureshi stressed the need for continuous monitoring of water flow in rivers and nullahs. The administrative authorities of districts situated along the Ravi, Chenab, Sutlej, and Jhelum rivers were instructed to identify suitable locations for setting up relief camps.

In the event of flooding, the DG emphasized the significance of making advance arrangements for food, medical treatment, and proper shelter for affected individuals. He also highlighted the need to prioritize vaccination and the provision of fodder for animals.

Imran Qureshi underlined that the PDMA's Provincial Control Room should maintain close monitoring of the situation, while District Emergency Operation Centers should ensure timely reporting of relevant updates.

The meeting was attended by Director Coordination, Director Operations, Director (South), and others. Director Operations provided an update on the water levels and outflows in the rivers.