PDMA DG Directs Speedy Drainage Of Flood Water

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 30, 2025 | 06:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2025) Due to the recent heavy rainfall, Peshawar is facing urban flooding, prompting Director General of the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), Asfandyar Khattak to visit various flood-affected locations in the city and reviewed ongoing rescue and relief operations.

He also visited the Shaheen Town Society, where water had entered more than 30 homes. On this occasion, senior officials from PDMA were also present alongside the Director General.

They inspected the ongoing efforts to assist the affected families. According to PDMA, de-watering pumps have been deployed in the affected areas as part of the clearance operation to remove accumulated rainwater from homes and streets, providing relief to the public.

