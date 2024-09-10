PDMA DG discuss laws regarding public health, emergency response

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2024) Director General (DG) Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Irfan Ali Khan held an important meeting to discuss existing laws regarding public health and emergency response here on Tuesday.

Provincial and Federal health department representatives and doctors participated in the meeting.

The committee gave a briefing about the plan of action of the health department and medical assistance in disasters. A briefing was also given on measures to prevent epidemics in flood-affected areas.

DG PDMA Irfan Ali said that natural calamities can be dealt with by all the organisations only through joint and mutual cooperation. Steps are being taken to prevent dengue and other diseases in flood affected areas, he added.

The health department has a key role in any disaster, he said and added that the fight against the coronavirus, dengue, mpox and other epidemics is possible only through mutual cooperation.