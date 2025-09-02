PDMA DG Irfan Ali Kathia affirms full resource utilization in Punjab’s historic flood relief efforts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) Punjab Director General (DG) Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Irfan Ali Kathia on Tuesday stated that the government and all allied agencies, including the military, are actively operating in the field to deal with the historic and extraordinary flood situation, particularly in areas near the province’s major rivers, where the problem on all three rivers remains alarming.

During an exclusive conversation with a local news outlet, he revealed that the waters of the Chenab and Ravi rivers are set to converge today, posing increased flood risk at Sidhnai Headworks and Head Muhammad and affirmed that a targeted response plan has already been activated.

Punjab PDMA Director stated that, under the leadership of the Chief Minister Maryum Nawaz Sharif, a historic rescue campaign is underway: over 900,000 residents and 600,000 livestock have been evacuated to safer areas through coordinated efforts involving the government, military and all relevant departments.

Responding a query, he replied that, based on forecasts from the Met Department and leading experts, the monsoon is expected to persist through the third week of September, with a significant surge projected between September 6 and 7 that could send floodwaters flowing into Sindh.

According to recent DG, around 3,200 villages and approximately 24 lakh (2.4 million) people have been affected by the devastating floods in Punjab. This flood is considered one of the worst in the region's history, impacting a large population and causing significant damage to homes, agriculture and infrastructure.

In response, he further stated that areas including Sialkot, Gujrat, Chiniot and Kasur are witnessing a downward trend in floodwater levels.

In conclusion, he assured that every possible resource is being deployed to aid flood-affected areas.