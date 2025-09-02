Open Menu

PDMA DG Irfan Ali Kathia Affirms Full Resource Utilization In Punjab’s Historic Flood Relief Efforts

Sumaira FH Published September 02, 2025 | 11:10 AM

PDMA DG Irfan Ali Kathia affirms full resource utilization in Punjab’s historic flood relief efforts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) Punjab Director General (DG) Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Irfan Ali Kathia on Tuesday stated that the government and all allied agencies, including the military, are actively operating in the field to deal with the historic and extraordinary flood situation, particularly in areas near the province’s major rivers, where the problem on all three rivers remains alarming.

During an exclusive conversation with a local news outlet, he revealed that the waters of the Chenab and Ravi rivers are set to converge today, posing increased flood risk at Sidhnai Headworks and Head Muhammad and affirmed that a targeted response plan has already been activated.

Punjab PDMA Director stated that, under the leadership of the Chief Minister Maryum Nawaz Sharif, a historic rescue campaign is underway: over 900,000 residents and 600,000 livestock have been evacuated to safer areas through coordinated efforts involving the government, military and all relevant departments.

Responding a query, he replied that, based on forecasts from the Met Department and leading experts, the monsoon is expected to persist through the third week of September, with a significant surge projected between September 6 and 7 that could send floodwaters flowing into Sindh.

According to recent DG, around 3,200 villages and approximately 24 lakh (2.4 million) people have been affected by the devastating floods in Punjab. This flood is considered one of the worst in the region's history, impacting a large population and causing significant damage to homes, agriculture and infrastructure.

In response, he further stated that areas including Sialkot, Gujrat, Chiniot and Kasur are witnessing a downward trend in floodwater levels.

In conclusion, he assured that every possible resource is being deployed to aid flood-affected areas.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 September 2025

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 September 2025

2 hours ago
 UN chief pledges to help people hit by deadly eart ..

UN chief pledges to help people hit by deadly earthquake in Afghanistan

12 hours ago
 UET, PCF sign MoU to collaborate on climate change ..

UET, PCF sign MoU to collaborate on climate change, gender equality

12 hours ago
 Rawal Dam spillways to open Tuesday morning as res ..

Rawal Dam spillways to open Tuesday morning as reservoir hits critical level

11 hours ago
 Parliamentary delegation visits NEOC to review mon ..

Parliamentary delegation visits NEOC to review monsoon response

11 hours ago
Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhel directs ..

Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhel directs to ensure timely completion o ..

11 hours ago
 Rescue 1122 provides lifesaving services during fl ..

Rescue 1122 provides lifesaving services during flood

11 hours ago
 Police rescue 246,640 people amid flood emergency

Police rescue 246,640 people amid flood emergency

11 hours ago
 Unity, long-term measures amid national challenges ..

Unity, long-term measures amid national challenges: Barrister Aqeel

11 hours ago
 Uzbekistan, China deepen digital, tech cooperation ..

Uzbekistan, China deepen digital, tech cooperation to drive growth

12 hours ago
 Electric buses start from October in Attock: Anil ..

Electric buses start from October in Attock: Anil Saeed

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan