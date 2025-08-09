Open Menu

PDMA DG Issues Flood Alert For Sutlej River Ahead Of Next Monsoon Spell, Calls For Caution

Muhammad Irfan Published August 09, 2025 | 04:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2025) Punjab Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Director General Irfan Ali Kathia Saturday warned of possible flooding in the Sutlej River and adjoining streams as a fresh spell of monsoon rains is expected to begin on August 13 and advised the public to stay alert, avoid low-lying areas and follow official safety instructions.

In an exclusive message to a local news channel, DG Irfan Ali Kathia advised residents to remain vigilant and urged all relevant authorities to be fully prepared for any emergency situation.

He expressed his serious concern over rising water levels at Ganda Singh, noting that Indian dams have recorded unusual increases in recent days.

The spokesperson said the new weather system could raise water levels in the Sutlej, with a further increase likely if water is released from upstream reservoirs.

The fresh rain spell is expected to affect the upper parts of the country from next week.

The authorities, including the Indus River System Authority (IRSA) and the Irrigation Department, are monitoring the situation around the clock. Commissioners and deputy commissioners across Punjab have been put on alert, while Relief Commissioner Nabeel Javed has directed all relevant departments to stay prepared for any emergency response.

He also mentioned that the Chief Minister has issued strict directives to all relevant departments to ensure full preparedness for any emergency situation.

Kathia further added the CM has emphasized the importance of timely response and coordination among disaster management, irrigation and relief agencies to protect lives and property during the upcoming monsoon rains.

