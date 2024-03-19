PDMA DG reviews procurement plan 2024-25

Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Director General Irfan Ali Kathia, during a meeting here on Tuesday, reviewed the Procurement Plan 2024-25

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2024) Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Director General Irfan Ali Kathia, during a meeting here on Tuesday, reviewed the Procurement Plan 2024-25.

The meeting saw participation from officers representing the Pakistan Army, Rescue teams, and various other departments.

Key focus of the meeting was the assessment of required equipment for potential rescue operations, particularly in flood-prone scenarios. Detailed deliberations unfolded regarding the machinery and apparatus essential for effective rescue operations during such exigencies. Attendees extensively discussed the specifics and cost aspects of the procurement.

During the proceedings, both Rescue and Pakistan Army officers put forth their requisitions for the supply of requisite rescue equipment.

Irfan Ali Kathia affirmed the swift provision of all necessary equipment to rescue organizations, emphasizing the importance of timely response, particularly in vulnerable districts.

Kathia further emphasized the necessity to avoid unnecessary purchases, urging for meticulous scrutiny to ensure the procurement of high-quality goods at competitive rates. He reiterated a staunch stance against any form of malpractice or negligence, underscoring the imperative of transparency in all procurement processes.

Highlighting the urgency of preparedness in addressing potential flood situations, the DG underscored the gravity of climate change-induced risks. He assured the utilization of all available resources to safeguard lives and property, stressing the paramount importance of proactive measures.

PDMA Director Nazia Jabeen, Director Operations Nisar Ahmed Sani, Director Coordination Shayan Ali Jawa and other officers attended the meeting.