PDMA DG Stresses Importance Of First Aid In Emergencies
Sumaira FH Published September 14, 2024 | 06:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2024) Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Punjab Irfan Ali Kathia Saturday stressed the crucial role of the first aid in emergency situations.
In his message on the World First Aid Day, being marked across country like in other parts of the world, he underscored that acquiring the first aid training was a fundamental responsibility for every citizen, as it significantly contributes to societal well-being.
"The first aid is not merely a skill but a vital act of preserving life," he stated and noted that PDMA Punjab organizes annual mock exercises to enhance preparedness for emergencies and provides first aid awareness to students through seminars in schools and colleges.
The director general encouraged all citizens to actively participate in these mock drills to refine their first aid skills. The celebration of First Aid Day aims to empower individuals to handle emergency situations effectively and to boost public awareness about the critical importance of first aid. “It is our duty to increase public awareness about the importance of first aid” he concluded.
