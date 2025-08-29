PDMA DG urges South Punjab residents to act promptly on evacuation calls

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2025) PDMA DG Irfan Ali Kathia said Friday that ensuring public safety is the Punjab government's main focus under the CM's instructions, with all stakeholders actively engaged, and urged people in South Punjab, especially near Nankana and Trimmu Barrage to comply with evacuation calls due to rising water levels.

In an exclusive interview with a local news channel, PDMA DG Irfan Ali Kathia discussed the unprecedented flood situation caused by the rising water levels in the three major rivers.

He emphasized that despite the severe conditions, the provincial government, along with cabinet members, political parties and district administrations have been working in perfect coordination to manage the crisis.

This super flood, which has not been seen in the past 38 years, is being handled with careful deliberation, he noted.

DG Kathia expressed deep concern over the loss of lives, with reports confirming 20 fatalities, but he clarified that there was no administrative negligence.

He explained that the deaths were primarily due to flash floods and drowning incidents, which occurred as the water surged rapidly in the affected areas, adding, the unpredictable nature of the flooding left little time for evacuation, contributing to the tragic events.

The PDMA chief urged the public in flood-prone areas, particularly along the Ravi River and in Nankana to cooperate fully with the evacuation efforts.

He emphasized that while the situation is dire, the authorities are doing everything possible to mitigate the impact and ensure the safety of residents. The collective effort of all stakeholders, he stated, is vital for managing this crisis effectively.

PDMA DG Irfan Kathia has stated that the pressure from the Chenab River will shift towards Jhang, highlighting the sensitive situation in some areas of Jhang, Chiniot, and Sahiwal divisions.

Evacuation orders have been issued for Hafizabad, Chiniot, Multan, Panjnad and Bahawalpur in response to rising water levels, he added.

Responding a query, he explained further, the Ravi River is rising, with a large surge expected at the Balloki Barrage, putting low-lying areas of Lahore, Sheikhupura and Kasur at risk.

He also mentioned that last night, around 200,000 cusecs of water passed safely through the area, protecting settlements.

He added that now, about 9 union councils have already been alerted.

He also acknowledged the Chief Minister, Armed Forces, and the administration for their ceaseless endeavors in offering relief and working meticulously to shield the residential areas from the flood's impact.