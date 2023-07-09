Open Menu

PDMA DG Visits Sialkot, Reviews Relief Camps

Umer Jamshaid Published July 09, 2023 | 07:11 PM

PDMA DG visits Sialkot, reviews relief camps

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2023 ) :Director General (DG) Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Punjab Imran Qureshi visited Head Marala Sialkot and inspected all Naullahs passing through the city.

He also chaired a meeting to review the preparations for rescue and relief activities. He expressed satisfaction over the measures taken by the district administration for setting up 22 relief camps, health department, livestock counters, rescue and relief in the four tehsils.

The DG said that in the next 24 hours, the flow of water in Chenab river was likely to be between 2,00,000 and 2,15,000 cusecs, which would be a medium level flood, however, there was a capacity of 1,100,000 cusecs of water to be released from Head Marala. He added there was the information of 60,000 cusecs of water streaming into the river Jammu Tawi.

He said that the situation was being continuously monitored and the district administration Sialkot had set up comprehensive planning and relief camps to evacuate the villages on the banks of Jammu Tawi in emergency situations.

He said that the chances of rain in the catchment areas of Chenab river have decreased, but the Punjab government was ready to fulfill its responsibilities in all kinds of situations.

Imran Qureshi said that in view of the fears of urban flooding in Sialkot due to rains at the local level, the municipal corporation has made all its resources operational. Around 60 de-watering sets with Municipal Corporation were functional, generators have also been provided at nine disposal stations while relief camps have also been established in urban areas. The government and administration were fully alert and all resources would be used to protect the citizens, he added.

Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Adnan Mehmood Awan and Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Revenue Muhammad Iqbal and other officers were present.

